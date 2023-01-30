First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.48 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

