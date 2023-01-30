Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $72,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

