FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get FMC alerts:

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FMC opened at $132.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.