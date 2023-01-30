Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

