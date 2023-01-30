Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 154,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

