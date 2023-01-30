Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,914 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 289.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 675,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 311,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.46 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

