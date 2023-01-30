Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,752 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

PRFT opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

