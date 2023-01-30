Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 8,219 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $45.41 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

