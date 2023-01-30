Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.47. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

