Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,127 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textron Stock Up 0.2 %
Textron stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
