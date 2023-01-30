Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,127 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

