Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,452 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $247.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

