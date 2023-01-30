Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 2,177 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

