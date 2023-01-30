Freemont Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

