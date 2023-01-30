Frontier Market Capitalization Achieves $20.17 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $20.17 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

