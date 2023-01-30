Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.