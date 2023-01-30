Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.90 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00010717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $145.90 million and $16.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00396894 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.80 or 0.27859040 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00586367 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
