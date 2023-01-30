GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GEHC opened at $70.08 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $70.63.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
