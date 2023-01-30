GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $70.08 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.