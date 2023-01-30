General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $227.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $206.24 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

