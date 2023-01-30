Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Genprex Price Performance
GNPX stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.33. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.67.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
