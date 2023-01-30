Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.33. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

