Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

