Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 50,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

