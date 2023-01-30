Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 4.0 %

AVAL opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.32 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.