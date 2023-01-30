H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

