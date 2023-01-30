Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

HMY opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

