Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
HMY opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
