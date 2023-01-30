Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

