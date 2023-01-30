Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

