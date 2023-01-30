Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.