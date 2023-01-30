HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

