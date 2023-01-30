HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $292.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

HCA opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

