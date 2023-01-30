HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $207,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

