HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 304 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

