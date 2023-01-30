Head to Head Contrast: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) & Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortis and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fortis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $7.54 billion 2.63 $1.03 billion $2.11 19.49 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81

Fortis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fortis has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fortis and Huaneng Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 2 1 0 2.00 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $57.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.47% 6.48% 2.17% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortis beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia, and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business opera

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.