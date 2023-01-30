Head-To-Head Review: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 25.56% 11.06% 1.15% Trustmark 9.47% 9.48% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOK Financial and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.04 billion 3.29 $618.12 million $7.70 12.92 Trustmark $600.69 million 2.90 $147.37 million $1.16 24.67

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOK Financial and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $111.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Trustmark on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded on August 5, 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

