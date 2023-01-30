Head-To-Head Review: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Envirotech Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $497.99 million 0.44 $11.05 million $0.71 10.17 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.29 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -7.48

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 4.05% 6.61% 3.11% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

