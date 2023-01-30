Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

