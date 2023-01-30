HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €23.00 ($25.00) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. HelloFresh has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $67.17.

About HelloFresh

(Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

