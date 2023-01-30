Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and BARK (NYSE:BARK) Financial Analysis

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.

BARK has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 114.46%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.13 $37.52 million $17.04 16.57 BARK $507.41 million 0.71 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -4.64

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

