Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Bancorp

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.