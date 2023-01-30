Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 176,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

HRL opened at $44.89 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

