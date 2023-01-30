HSBC Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $57.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at HSBC from $43.90 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.