HSBC Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

