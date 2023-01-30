HSBC Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
GFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
