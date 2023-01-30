HSBC Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) to “Hold”

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance
ACHHY stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACHHY)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.