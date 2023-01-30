HSBC Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) to “Hold”

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACHHY stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

