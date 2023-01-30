Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE:H opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.52 and a 52 week high of C$38.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

