i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.55% of i3 Verticals worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $959.49 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

