IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $487.00 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $574.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

