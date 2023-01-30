IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

IGO Price Performance

IPGDF opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

