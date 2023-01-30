IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

IGO Price Performance

IPGDF opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

About IGO

(Get Rating)

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.