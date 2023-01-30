Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($29.28).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,325 ($28.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.09) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($24.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,076.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,991.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,218.18. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

