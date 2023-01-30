Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

