Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.
Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.