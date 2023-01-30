Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,649,677.28 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 41,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,293,441.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Stock Up 1.3 %

APPN stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.58. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Appian by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

