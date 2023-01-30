Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Close Brothers Group plc insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,922.74).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 956 ($11.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.27. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.33) target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($15.30).

About Close Brothers Group



Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

