Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,378,136.01 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74.

Block Trading Up 3.3 %

SQ opened at $83.83 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

